Türkiye to submit filing to ICJ on Palestine

ANKARA

Türkiye will submit a written statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s obligations regarding the presence and activities of the U.N. and its agencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The statement responds to a Dec. 19, 2024, U.N. General Assembly request for an ICJ advisory opinion on "the obligations of the State of Israel regarding the presence and activities of the U.N., other international organizations, and third states."

Türkiye’s Embassy in The Hague is set to deliver the statement later Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources noted that Türkiye co-sponsored the U.N. resolution that initiated the process, which was led by Norway. The deadline for submitting written statements is Feb. 28.

Türkiye’s filing highlights three key issues: the responsibilities of U.N. member states, the privileges and immunities of the U.N., and the obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement underscores that the U.N. Charter outlines member states’ responsibilities, including resolving disputes peacefully, refraining from threats or use of force, and complying with binding U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It also emphasizes the obligation to cooperate with the U.N. in maintaining international peace and security.

On the U.N.’s privileges and immunities, the statement stresses that international law grants legal protections to U.N. agencies, facilities, assets, and personnel.

These protections are essential for U.N. bodies to operate independently and effectively, free from interference by host states or external actors, it says.

The statement cites the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, to which Israel is a party, as the legal foundation for these immunities.

Regarding the obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories, the statement says Israel must respect the presence and operations of the U.N., international organizations, and third states providing humanitarian and development aid.

The statement also addresses the legal basis of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying Israel’s move to ban its activities lacks legal standing.

Türkiye argues that Israel’s continued violations of international law—blocking humanitarian aid, targeting U.N. facilities, and harassing international personnel—undermine the foundations of the international legal order.

"By submitting this written statement, Türkiye is calling on the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion reaffirming Israel’s obligations under international law and stressing the importance of respecting the presence and activities of the U.N., international organizations, and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories," the sources said.