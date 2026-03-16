Türkiye to store floodwaters under national water plan

ANKARA

Floodwaters will be stored and managed more efficiently under Türkiye’s newly adopted National Water Plan (2026-2035), a comprehensive strategy aimed at strengthening water security in a country increasingly facing water stress.

The plan outlines 8 main goals, 31 strategies and 141 actions designed to safeguard the country’s water resources amid climate change and rising demand.

Officials warn that Türkiye is already classified as a “water-stressed” country, and projections indicate that population growth and climate pressures could push it toward water scarcity in the coming decades.

As part of the strategy, authorities aim to capture and store water brought by floods both above and below ground, transforming extreme rainfall events into a resource rather than a loss.

The plan also prioritizes improved monitoring and protection of water basins, including the preparation of water security plans covering drinking water catchments.

The impacts of climate change on seas, coasts, lakes and wetlands will be assessed, while floating solar power plants are expected to be deployed on reservoirs to reduce evaporation from surface water sources.

Agriculture, which accounts for around 79 percent of Türkiye’s water use, is a key focus. The country’s primary water resources management agency will expand irrigation modernization projects to increase efficiency, while satellite imagery will be used to track agricultural water consumption.

Research efforts are also underway to develop drought-resilient crops, soil moisture preservation techniques and the safe reuse of treated wastewater in irrigation.

The plan foresees the establishment of a national flood forecast and early warning system by 2030, capable of predicting events up to 72 hours in advance.

Additional measures include strengthening groundwater monitoring, expanding wastewater treatment facilities, preventing pollution from pesticides and microplastics and investing in dams and reservoirs where appropriate.

Lakes at risk of drought will also receive dedicated action plans.