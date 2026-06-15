Central government budget posts 298.2 billion Turkish Lira deficit in May

Central government budget posts 298.2 billion Turkish Lira deficit in May

ANKARA
Central government budget posts 298.2 billion Turkish Lira deficit in May

Türkiye’s central government budget recorded a deficit of 298.2 billion Turkish Liras ($6.4 billion) in May, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on June 15.

The budget deficit had stood at 235 billion liras in the same month of the previous year.

According to the ministry, budget revenues declined by 18 percent year-on-year in May to 1.09 trillion liras, while expenditures increased by 27 percent to 1.38 trillion liras. 

The budget posted a primary deficit of 169 billion liras in May.

In the January–May period, budget revenues rose by 33.9 percent year-on-year to 6.28 trillion liras, while expenditures increased by 37.4 percent to 7.34 trillion liras.

The central government budget registered a cumulative deficit of 1.06 trillion liras in the first five months of the year. Over the same period, the primary surplus increased by 10 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 206 billion liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4 percent year-on-year in April

Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4 percent year-on-year in April
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