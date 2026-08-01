Joint ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bill expected next week: Kurtulmuş

Joint ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bill expected next week: Kurtulmuş

ISTANBUL
Joint ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bill expected next week: Kurtulmuş

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Aug. 1 that he expected legislation tied to the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative to reach parliament next week as a joint proposal by political parties.

“Hopefully, the bill will come before parliament next week as a joint proposal by the parties,” Kurtulmuş said.

He has held talks with political parties in recent weeks in an effort to secure broad support for the measure.

The proposed framework law is intended to govern the next phase of the initiative, which seeks the PKK’s full disarmament and dissolution.

Kurtulmuş has previously said the measure should be temporary and standalone, setting out how the disarmament and dissolution process would be verified and monitored. It would not constitute a general amnesty or a pardon tailored to any individual, he said.

terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

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