Turkish fishermen eye record bonita season

TEKİRDAĞ

Fishermen mend their nets in preparation for the coming fishing season

Fishermen in the Süleymanpaşa district of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ are repairing their nets and maintaining their boats ahead of a new season promising a bumper catch of bonito.



Reports of increased bonito activity in the Black Sea are raising expectations for a highly productive period. Marine observations indicating a large number of juvenile fish have created a consensus the upcoming season will yield a massive harvest. Crews arriving from Black Sea provinces like Ordu and Bartın are working rapidly to finalize vessel repairs and mend nets to prepare for the heavy workload.



İdris Şeremet, who began his profession in 1985, noted this is the richest pre-season outlook he has encountered in his 40-year career. “Expectations are always high in a new season, drawing crews from outside who are seeking their livelihoods,” Şeremet said.



“We are hopeful and preparing for a fast-paced season because we received good news about bonito. The main fish successfully spawned along every Black Sea coast, meaning bonito will be very abundant,” Şeremet said.



The vitality extends beyond bonito, as fishermen using hook-and-line rigs or unrestricted nets during the ban period are already seeing juvenile fish from numerous species. “You can see the young of every fish, from sharks and sardines to anchovies,” Şeremet said.



Traditional signs also align with biological indicators. “Our elders used to say when there is a lot of quince, there is a lot of fishing, and we believe in those signs,” Şeremet said.



Fishermen are waiting to launch their boats for a season expected to benefit both the industry and consumers, while relying upon advanced marine technology for easier detection, Şeremet said.