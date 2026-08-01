Istanbul tightens traffic monitoring

ISTANBUL

This file photo shows vehicles on a road in Istanbul.

Istanbul authorities have approved the installation of Electronic Enforcement System (EDS) cameras at 128 locations across the city to strengthen speed and red-light monitoring, while also introducing stricter rules for e-scooter operators and revising several public transport routes.



The decision was adopted during the July meeting of the city’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME).



Under the plan, new EDS devices will monitor average vehicle speeds and red-light violations at key roads and tunnels. Among the locations set to receive average-speed enforcement systems are the Avrasya Tunnel, as well as the Halit Ulukurt Tunnel in Beykoz, the Libadiye-Çamlıca Tunnel and the Çamlıca Connection Tunnel in Üsküdar, with cameras installed at both entrances and exits.



Additional EDS units designed to detect red-light violations will be placed on major thoroughfares, including Cumhuriyet Avenue in Bağcılar, Değirmenbahçe Avenue in Bahçelievler, Beşiktaş Avenue, Küçüksu Avenue in Ümraniye and Şehitler Avenue in Esenyurt.



UKOME also approved stricter enforcement for licensed electric scooter operators. Companies will have 90 days to complete designated parking areas or risk losing their operating permits.



The meeting also endorsed changes to public transport services as part of the ongoing transformation of Kadıköy’s busy waterfront into a more pedestrian-friendly area. Thirteen bus routes that currently terminate at the Kadıköy waterfront will instead end at Uzunçayır station, with passengers transferring to shuttle buses for onward travel to the coastal district.