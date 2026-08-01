June rainfall rises 90 percent from last year

ISTANBUL

Türkiye received an average of 23.7 kilograms of rainfall per square meter in June, up 90 percent from the same month last year but still 30 percent below the long-term average, official data showed.

The June average for the 1991-2020 period stands at 33.6 kilograms per square meter, while rainfall in June 2025 was 12.5 kilograms, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s monthly report.

Rize recorded the highest provincial rainfall at 121.1 kilograms per square meter, while Mardin received the least at 0.3 kilograms.

Compared with seasonal averages, Muğla posted the largest increase at 30 percent, while Mardin recorded the steepest decline at 95 percent. Bartın saw its lowest June rainfall in 23 years, Mardin in 20 years and Giresun in 13 years.

All seven geographical regions received more rain than in June last year. However, rainfall remained below normal in every region except the Mediterranean, where it was 14 percent above average.

Türkiye recorded an average of 4.8 rainy days during the month, below the long-term June average of 6.5 days. The figure reached between 15 and 20 days in several northeastern provinces but fell as low as one day in parts of the southeast and western Türkiye.

Rainfall may support fishing

Doğan Yaşar, a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences’ Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change Working Group, said higher rainfall could support fish stocks and improve catches.

“The more rain there is, the greater the catch that year,” Yaşar said, predicting that the 2026-27 fishing season could produce the strongest catch in recent years.

Strong wind warning for Marmara

The meteorological service forecast showers and thunderstorms on Aug. 1 along the eastern Black Sea coast and in parts of northeastern Türkiye.

It also warned of strong northeasterly winds of between 30 and 50 kilometers per hour across the Marmara region. Temperatures were expected to remain broadly unchanged, with hot weather continuing in the southeast.