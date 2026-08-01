Türkiye, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal

Türkiye, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal

ANKARA
Türkiye, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal

 

Turkish and Iraqi state energy companies have signed a one-year agreement covering 750,000 barrels per day of capacity on the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Aug. 1.

The agreement was signed by Türkiye’s state pipeline operator BOTAŞ, Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and North Oil Company (NOC) after Bayraktar met Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair and his delegation in Ankara.

The interim arrangement is intended to ensure more effective use of the line while Ankara and Baghdad negotiate a new long-term agreement.

The previous framework, rooted in an agreement signed in 1973, expired on July 27.

The pipeline carries Iraqi crude to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for shipment to global markets.

Bayraktar said recent developments in oil markets had increased its importance for regional and global energy supply security.

Ankara aims to use the infrastructure at full capacity and eventually carry energy resources from elsewhere in the region through Ceyhan, the minister added.

deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

    UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

  2. Most wildfire outbreaks under control as wind warnings persist

    Most wildfire outbreaks under control as wind warnings persist

  3. Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

    Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

  4. Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

    Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

  5. Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership

    Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership
Recommended
Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media
Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave
Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership

Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership
Istanbul consumer prices rise 2.06 percent in July: Chamber

Istanbul consumer prices rise 2.06 percent in July: Chamber
Medium-high and high-technology exports hit $56 billion in first half

Medium-high and high-technology exports hit $56 billion in first half
Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half

Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half
Türkiye emerges as key cruise destination amid Middle East

Türkiye emerges as key cruise destination amid Middle East
WORLD UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signalled his support for a written constitution for the U.K., which unlike most countries, does not have one authoritative document.
ECONOMY Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Washington and Tokyo jointly intervened to shore up the Japanese yen for the first time in nearly 30 years after the currency sank to its weakest level in decades, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿