4 Turks among Forbes’ most successful immigrants in US

ISTANBUL

Four Turkish figures have been named among Forbes’ list of the 250 most successful living immigrants in the United States, published ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

The ranking, which recognizes immigrants whose achievements have left a significant mark on American society, business, science and culture, includes entrepreneurs Eren Özmen and Fatih Özmen, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar and economist Daron Acemoğlu.

Eren Özmen ranked 52nd, making her the highest-ranked Turkish individual on the list, while her husband and business partner, Fatih Özmen, followed in 53rd place. Eren Özmen moved to the U.S. to pursue a master’s degree in business administration. In 1994, she and Fatih Özmen acquired Sierra Nevada Corporation, transforming the company into a major force in the aerospace and defense industries. Fatih Özmen had previously worked at the firm as an engineer before helping lead its expansion into a leading privately owned aerospace company.

Aziz Sancar was placed 131st on the list. The scientist received the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his groundbreaking research on DNA repair mechanisms and later established the Sancar Turkish Cultural and Community Center to support Turkish students studying in the U.S. Economist Daron Acemoğlu ranked 232nd. Known for co-authoring the influential book Why Nations Fail with economist James Robinson, Acemoğlu was awarded the 2024 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences alongside Robinson and Simon Johnson for their research on institutions and economic prosperity.

Forbes said the ranking was compiled as a tribute to the role immigrants have played in shaping the United States as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding.

The list is led by Austrian-born former actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.

South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk ranks second. Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002, the same year he founded SpaceX, and has since become one of the most influential figures in technology.