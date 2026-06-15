Cabinet convenes to review NATO summit, regional developments

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s cabinet is set to meet on June 15 with preparations for next month’s NATO Summit in Ankara, regional developments and planned legal steps on the agenda.

The meeting will be held at the Presidential Complex under Erdoğan’s chairmanship.

Preparations for the NATO Summit, scheduled for July 7-8 in Ankara, are expected to be among the main items discussed.

Security measures and organizational work for the summit will be reviewed to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Progress in talks between Iran and the United States and Türkiye’s contribution to diplomatic efforts will be assessed, according to reports.

Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and its possible impact on the global economy and trade are also expected to be reviewed.

Officials are expected to discuss steps aimed at limiting the impact of regional risks on Türkiye’s economy and preserving the disinflation process.

Another item on the agenda will be the government’s “Terror-free Türkiye” goal.

Planned legal regulations are expected to be discussed in line with assessments by the National Intelligence Organization on the process in the field and a parliamentary commission report.