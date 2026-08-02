Senior police officer arrested in Gülistan Doku probe

Senior police officer arrested in Gülistan Doku probe

TUNCELİ
Senior police officer arrested in Gülistan Doku probe

(AA)

A senior police official has been arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku in eastern Türkiye, raising the number of people detained in the case to 28.


Ertuğrul Aslan, the deputy police chief in the central province of Nevşehir, was arrested after being referred to a court following questioning by prosecutors and police. He was the head of the Tunceli police department’s public security branch at the time of Doku’s disappearance.


A 21-year-old student at Munzur University, Doku disappeared on Jan. 5, 2020, in Tunceli. A fourth wave of operations launched on July 27 targeted 16 provinces, with 19 suspects detained, including police officials, retired officers and civilian personnel, according to reports.


After questioning, one suspect was released by prosecutors, while 13 others were jailed by a court and five were released under judicial supervision.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

    Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

  2. EU chief urges 'united action' on borders after Ceuta migrant rush

    EU chief urges 'united action' on borders after Ceuta migrant rush

  3. Lebanon’s Aoun urges indictment over 2020 blast

    Lebanon’s Aoun urges indictment over 2020 blast

  4. Historic bill to run final phase of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

    Historic bill to run final phase of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

  5. Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan

    Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan
Recommended
Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap
Historic bill to run final phase of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

Historic bill to run final phase of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid
Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan

Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan
Crime boss extradited from Greece after unrest

Crime boss extradited from Greece after unrest
Türkiye probes 29 suspects over forest fires since June

Türkiye probes 29 suspects over forest fires since June
Mayor of Ankara district jailed pending graft trial

Mayor of Ankara district jailed pending graft trial
Türkiye braces for sweltering August heatwave

Türkiye braces for sweltering August heatwave
WORLD EU chief urges united action on borders after Ceuta migrant rush

EU chief urges 'united action' on borders after Ceuta migrant rush

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Aug. 3 for "united action" on border security after a migrant rush on Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta triggered a public spat between Madrid and several European partners.
ECONOMY Tourists spend nearly $6 billion on food in Türkiye in first half

Tourists spend nearly $6 billion on food in Türkiye in first half

Tourists visiting Türkiye spent nearly $6 billion on food and beverages in the first six months of 2026, according to official data.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿