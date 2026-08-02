Senior police officer arrested in Gülistan Doku probe

TUNCELİ

(AA)

A senior police official has been arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku in eastern Türkiye, raising the number of people detained in the case to 28.



Ertuğrul Aslan, the deputy police chief in the central province of Nevşehir, was arrested after being referred to a court following questioning by prosecutors and police. He was the head of the Tunceli police department’s public security branch at the time of Doku’s disappearance.



A 21-year-old student at Munzur University, Doku disappeared on Jan. 5, 2020, in Tunceli. A fourth wave of operations launched on July 27 targeted 16 provinces, with 19 suspects detained, including police officials, retired officers and civilian personnel, according to reports.



After questioning, one suspect was released by prosecutors, while 13 others were jailed by a court and five were released under judicial supervision.