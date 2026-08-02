Erdoğan says AKP ‘by far leading party in Türkiye’

Erdoğan says AKP ‘by far leading party in Türkiye’

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says AKP ‘by far leading party in Türkiye’

President Erdoğan pins a badge on Tuzla Mayor Eren Ali Bingöl.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 1 said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) remains Türkiye’s largest political party, as he welcomed three Istanbul mayors into its ranks.


“AK Party is further strengthening its position as the center of attraction in Turkish politics. We are by far Türkiye’s largest party by the number of members,” Erdoğan said at a party event in Istanbul.


Its membership had reached 11.71 million, he said, adding that the Istanbul districts of Beyoğlu, Ataşehir, Kartal, Fatih and Zeytinburnu had recorded the highest number of new party members.


“We are the largest political movement in the country, not only in terms of membership but also in terms of social representation. We embrace all 86 million citizens with the same affection, without discrimination,” Erdoğan said.


“AK Party is a book of Türkiye; there is a page for everyone here, a place for everyone’s story. AK Party is open to everyone. There is room under this roof for anyone who wants to pursue Türkiye-centered politics and serve the country.”


During the event, Tuzla Mayor Eren Ali Bingöl, Çekmeköy Mayor Orhan Çerkez and acting Şile Mayor Sacit Terzi formally joined the AKP, along with several municipal council members.


Bingöl and Çerkez were elected in the March 31, 2024, local elections, securing roughly half the vote in their respective districts. In Şile, Özgür Kabadayı won the mayoralty but was later arrested as part of a graft probe.

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