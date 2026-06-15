Fidan due in Russia with Ukraine diplomacy high on agenda

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia on June 16–17 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss bilateral relations, regional conflicts and crisis diplomacy, according to diplomatic sources.

The visit will mark Fidan’s first trip to Russia since May 2025. His most recent meeting with Lavrov took place on April 18 on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

During the visit to Moscow, Fidan is expected to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold meetings with Lavrov and other senior Russian officials. He is also expected to meet representatives of the Turkish business community operating in Russia.

According to the sources, Fidan will emphasize the critical role of Türkiye-Russia relations in regional stability and prosperity while discussing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, security, and consular affairs.

The talks are also expected to address the war in Ukraine, with Fidan reiterating Türkiye’s support for diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish officials said Fidan is expected to reaffirm that Türkiye remains ready to host another round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, as it did in 2022 and 2025.

Fidan is also expected to warn that growing tensions in the Black Sea carry multidimensional risks for both regional and global security. He is expected to convey that Türkiye’s proposal for a ceasefire covering navigation security, energy infrastructure and ports in the Black Sea remains under consideration.

The discussions are also expected to cover the South Caucasus, where Türkiye supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and views regional normalization as beneficial for both Türkiye and Russia.

Türkiye and Russia maintain institutional cooperation through a high-level cooperation council established in 2010.

Bilateral trade between the two countries totaled $49 billion in 2025, including $6.7 billion in Turkish exports and $42.3 billion in imports, according to Turkish data.

Tourism remains one of the key pillars of economic relations, with the number of Russian visitors to Türkiye surpassing 6.9 million in 2025.

Russia also remains one of Türkiye’s largest energy partners. Work on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant continues under a 2010 intergovernmental agreement, with the project’s first reactor expected to begin operations later this year.