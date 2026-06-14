Former airport to reopen ahead of NATO meeting

ANKARA

A new airport in the Turkish capital Ankara is set to be inaugurated on June 15 with the participation of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as the new hub is highly anticipated to significantly alleviate the air traffic burden of the upcoming NATO summit in July.

The airport, formerly known as Etimesgut Airport, will be opened under the name Ankara Airport, becoming the capital’s second major hub after Esenboğa Airport.

Operating under the “ANK” code, it will serve both domestic and international flights, helping ease congestion at the capital’s main aviation hub.

Authorities said the airport will be heavily utilized during next month’s NATO summit. The opening ceremony will take place tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the facility has been transformed from a military airfield into an international aviation hub capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft and hosting global leaders.

He said the comprehensive renovation was completed in just eight months, requiring a highly coordinated effort.

As part of the upgrade, two turning pads totaling 15,000 square meters were constructed at the runway ends. A newly built 160,000-square-meter apron now allows for the simultaneous parking of approximately 44 aircraft.

Türkiye will implement extraordinary security measures in Ankara ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8, as preparations continue for what Washington has described as the most important meeting in the military alliance’s history.