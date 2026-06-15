Türkiye redraws provincial border between Muş and Bitlis

Türkiye redraws provincial border between Muş and Bitlis

ANKARA
Türkiye redraws provincial border between Muş and Bitlis

A photo from eastern province of Bitlis. (AA)

A provincial border in eastern Türkiye has been officially changed following a presidential decree.

The decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette, came into force on June 12.

The update concerns the boundary between Muş and Bitlis provinces, specifically between Günkırı Municipality in the Güroymak district of Bitlis and Büvetli village in the Hasköy district of Muş.

According to the decree, the new border line has been redefined along a series of natural landmarks. It starts at the Karasu River and continues through Ayzut Cape, Kilise Hill, Küçükhopikan Hill, Gevot Hill, and Püşürük Hill.

The new demarcation is now legally binding and serves as the official reference for the provincial boundary between Muş and Bitlis.

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