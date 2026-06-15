Türkiye welcomes US-Iran peace agreement

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed an agreement announced between the United States and Iran, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling it an important step toward peace and stability in the region.

“I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran and see it as an important development for ensuring peace and tranquility in our region,” Erdoğan said in a statement on X on June 15.

Erdoğan said he hoped the agreement would help create a lasting environment of peace and security, describing it as a development the world had long needed.

He urged all sides to avoid steps that could damage the process before the agreement is formally signed.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of refraining from rhetoric, provocations and actions that could escalate tensions, and of remaining vigilant against possible acts of sabotage until the day the signatures are affixed,” Erdoğan said.

The president thanked the U.S. and Iranian leaderships for their role in reaching the agreement.

He also expressed special appreciation to Pakistan for its mediation efforts, while praising the diplomatic support of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability and prosperity in our region, and contribute to lasting solutions based on diplomacy and international law,” Erdoğan said.

The agreement was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following intensive negotiations.

Sharif said the United States and Iran had agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

He also said the official signing ceremony was expected to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the deal with Iran was complete and announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a U.S. naval blockade.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also welcomed the agreement, calling it “an important milestone” for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Fidan said Türkiye hoped follow-up talks would continue constructively and warned against attempts to sabotage the process.

He congratulated the parties involved, as well as Pakistan for its mediation role and other countries that contributed, particularly Qatar.

“As Türkiye, under the leadership of our President, we have provided significant support and effort toward this process from the outset,” Fidan said. “Our support for establishing peace, calm and stability in our region will continue uninterrupted.”