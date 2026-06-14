Istanbul reports 617 tick alerts in 2026 so far

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Municipality has issued a public warning after 617 tick reports were recorded in the city so far in 2026 amid increased risk during the summer months.

The municipality said its control operations are carried out only when ticks are detected in a specific location, a method aimed at preserving ecological balance and protecting beneficial species. Intervention requires either a submitted tick sample or a medical report confirming contact.

According to official data, the municipality received 1,416 reports in 2024 and 3,661 in 2025, while the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate recorded 7,002 tick bites in 2025, with 88 percent occurring between April and June.

Authorities emphasized risk mapping, public awareness campaigns, training for agricultural workers and continued monitoring of migratory bird routes.

Residents are advised to wear light-colored, covering clothing, tuck trousers into socks and inspect the body after outdoor exposure.