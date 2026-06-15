Industrial production increases 6 percent in April

ANKARA

Türkiye’s calendar-adjusted industrial production index increased by 6 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The figure marked the strongest annual growth in the index over the past eight months. In August 2025, the index rose 7.1 percent annually, while it had declined by 1.1 percent year-on-year in March 2026.

The sectoral breakdown showed mixed performance. The mining and quarrying index fell by 2.8 percent year-on-year in April, while the manufacturing index climbed by 6.8 percent. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector also recorded an increase of 1.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

By main industrial groupings, intermediate goods and capital goods production rose by 5.1 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively. Output of non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.6 percent, while durable consumer goods production increased by 1.6 percent compared to a year earlier.

The high-technology index surged by 36.8 percent year-on-year, while medium-high technology production rose by 15.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production rebounded by 3.7 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent decline in March.