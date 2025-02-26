FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA
FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Feb. 26 Türkiye aims to play a key role in securing peace and maintaining a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

“Türkiye is a strong and important country in the region. It will definitely play important roles in the implementation and continuity of peace and in the maintenance of the ceasefire,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili.

His remarks followed a meeting in Ankara where the ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.

"We wish for the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible," Fidan said. "We, as Türkiye, have supported initiatives involving both sides and I reiterate that we are ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting peace talks."

The Turkish top diplomat also pointed to shifting dynamics with the return of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. “The good thing is that everyone now agrees on a ceasefire. Our work on what Türkiye can contribute is continuing," he added.

Fidan added that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric on Syria clearly shows he is not in favor of peace, emphasizing that Israel must put an end to "its regional expansionism” pursued under the “guise of security."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara on Feb. 18, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue.

The meeting coincided with Washington and Moscow's first official engagement since the new U.S. administration took office last month.

“Given Türkiye’s active diplomatic activities in the past three years, it will be the ideal location for hosting the negotiations that will take place in the coming period,” Erdoğan said at a press conference with Zelensky.

“As Türkiye, we have become the credible mediator for both sides and got concrete results."

Meanwhile, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani is set to visit Türkiye on Feb. 27 for an official meeting with Fidan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Talks will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership established in 2021 and exploring joint projects in trade, investment, defense, counterterrorism and cultural cooperation.

Fidan is expected to highlight the importance of stability in the Balkans and stress closer cooperation between Türkiye and Albania in international organizations.

He will also urge Albania to take stronger measures against FETÖ, the sources said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks

Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks
Türkiye honors victims of Khojaly Massacre on 33rd anniversary

Türkiye honors victims of Khojaly Massacre on 33rd anniversary
Türkiye urges UN to combat Islamophobia

Türkiye urges UN to combat Islamophobia
Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan
Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿