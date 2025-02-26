FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Feb. 26 Türkiye aims to play a key role in securing peace and maintaining a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

“Türkiye is a strong and important country in the region. It will definitely play important roles in the implementation and continuity of peace and in the maintenance of the ceasefire,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili.

His remarks followed a meeting in Ankara where the ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.

"We wish for the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible," Fidan said. "We, as Türkiye, have supported initiatives involving both sides and I reiterate that we are ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting peace talks."

The Turkish top diplomat also pointed to shifting dynamics with the return of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. “The good thing is that everyone now agrees on a ceasefire. Our work on what Türkiye can contribute is continuing," he added.

Fidan added that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric on Syria clearly shows he is not in favor of peace, emphasizing that Israel must put an end to "its regional expansionism” pursued under the “guise of security."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara on Feb. 18, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue.

The meeting coincided with Washington and Moscow's first official engagement since the new U.S. administration took office last month.

“Given Türkiye’s active diplomatic activities in the past three years, it will be the ideal location for hosting the negotiations that will take place in the coming period,” Erdoğan said at a press conference with Zelensky.

“As Türkiye, we have become the credible mediator for both sides and got concrete results."

Meanwhile, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani is set to visit Türkiye on Feb. 27 for an official meeting with Fidan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Talks will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership established in 2021 and exploring joint projects in trade, investment, defense, counterterrorism and cultural cooperation.

Fidan is expected to highlight the importance of stability in the Balkans and stress closer cooperation between Türkiye and Albania in international organizations.

He will also urge Albania to take stronger measures against FETÖ, the sources said.