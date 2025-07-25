Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

The Balkan Peace Platform, led by Türkiye, will hold its first meeting in Istanbul with the participation of several regional countries on July 26, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed, describing the initiative as an important avenue for producing lasting solutions to regional matters.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host top diplomats from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as the deputy foreign minister of Albania.

“The platform is aiming at bringing about lasting solutions to the regional problems and increasing dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation between the Balkan countries,” the sources said.

Fidan will underline the importance of “regional ownership” and strengthening regional integration for the protection of stability and avoiding security risks, according to the sources.

The ministers will also raise concrete cooperation projects in the fields of connectivity, energy and communication.

The Balkan Peace Platform is not an alternative to other platforms or initiatives but complementary to them, the sources said, adding that Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s priority for all sorts of constructive moves that would contribute to regional peace, dialogue and prosperity.

On the margins of the platform, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participants.

According to the sources, the Balkan Peace Platform is an initiative to address some of the needs of the region in line with Türkiye’s innovative foreign policy approach.

They recalled that Türkiye pays utmost importance to leading the multilateral initiatives in the Balkan region through three-way mechanisms, including Türkiye-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Serbia and Türkiye-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia.