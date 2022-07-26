Türkiye to launch joint center for grain corridor 

  July 26 2022

ANKARA
The joint center that will coordinate the export of Ukrainian and Russian grain, fertilizers and other food products through the Black Sea will be launched on July 27, the Demirören News Agency reported.

A ceremony for the inauguration of the Joint Coordination Center will be held at National Defense University in Istanbul, the agency said, without giving details. The move comes after Russia and Ukraine signed, on July 22, separate agreements with Türkiye and the U.N. for the shipment of their food products to the world markets in a bid to avoid a food crisis.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry also announced that the center started its functions as of July 26 while confirming that a Russian delegation will go to Istanbul. It also said the four-way coordination of the operation will begin with the participation of Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and U.N. officials.

The statements came after Kiev confirmed that the first ship carrying grain will sail into the Black Sea this week although Moscow continues to pummel the ports on the Black Sea shore.

The center in Istanbul will be responsible for monitoring the entire operation including controlling the cargos of the ships to and from the Ukrainian ports. The deals signed between the parties on July 22 stipulates secure passage of the ships from the designated corridor. Türkiye and the U.N. are the guarantors of the operation.

