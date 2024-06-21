Türkiye to implement deposit return system in January

Aysel Alp – ANKARA

Türkiye is set to launch a comprehensive deposit return system on Jan. 1, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its zero waste initiative.

The system will feature 5,000 deposit return machines across the country, collecting a 25 kuruş deposit for each water, soda, cola and beer bottle in kiosks, grocery stores and markets.

Payments will be managed through an e-wallet, facilitated by the Real Estate Participation Bank of Türkiye, allowing citizens to use their accumulated deposits for shopping.

The Deposit Management System (DYS), overseen by the Turkish Environment Agency (TUÇA) under the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, aims to enhance recycling efforts.

Initially planned for Jan. 1, 2021, the launch was delayed due to various preparation challenges.

The DYS will handle single-use beverage packages ranging from 100 milliliters to 3 liters.

Annually, Türkiye consumes approximately 20 billion beverages in glass, plastic, and aluminum packaging. By collecting these, officials project an economic benefit of 500 million euros.

The take-back system will be integrated into 5,000 points across provinces and districts, targeting municipalities, national gardens and universities. Expansion to chain markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and cafeterias will continue throughout 2025.

Deposit return machines, produced domestically, will collect deposits directly into citizens’ e-wallets.

To ensure the system’s effectiveness, disposable packaging will bear the DYS logo to distinguish them. These logos are printed with special, non-reproducible ink, controlled by authorized manufacturers to prevent counterfeiting.

Companies are swiftly adapting to these requirements, with products bearing the DYS logo already appearing on shelves. Companies will pay these deposits for each product, collecting deposit fees through sales.

Consumer participation is pivotal to the system. Therefore, plans include installing 30,000 deposit return points across the country within three years.

Despite the set deposit of 25 kuruş, sector representatives told daily Hürriyet that this amount is too low compared to costs associated with metal, glass and plastic packaging, advocating for an increase to over 1 lira, as the amount was set in 2021.

They warn that without such adjustments, the system may face financial losses and low participation rates, noting that Germany’s recycling rate has surged to 90 percent.

The implementation of the deposit return system is a key component of the Zero Waste Project championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan. This initiative anticipates an annual volume of 20 billion returned packages, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37,000 tons and conserving a significant amount of energy.