Türkiye to expand naval base with major investment

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in expanding the Aksaz naval base in the Muğla province located on the country’s Mediterranean coast, a senior official from the navy has announced.

“This is our largest current project, involving the construction of docks and coastal facilities for our naval elements,” said Rear Adm. Tayfun Öznel, the head of the navy’s logistics engineering department.

“We expect the Defense Ministry to open bidding in 2025,” he said in an announcement in the January issue of the navy’s official monthly publication.

As one of Türkiye two major naval bases, Aksaz also will soon be equipped to host allied helicopter carriers and aircraft carriers, alongside Türkiye’s flagship amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the replenishment oiler TCG Derya and AIP submarines.

These deployments are part of a plan to address maintenance and logistical needs.

The upgrade, which includes new docks, piers and modernized infrastructure, will also introduce advanced systems for maintenance, ammunition, fuel storage and ship traffic control.

Öznel emphasized that the navy is collaborating with NATO, leveraging both national and NATO resources to enhance the base’s capabilities.

This expansion is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Türkiye’s military presence in the eastern Mediterranean amid regional competition over energy resources. The upgraded base will enhance NATO’s southern defense and foster closer cooperation among allied forces in the region.

In August 2023, a ceremony was held to mark the opening of the Aksaz Shipyard Command.

Türkiye recently conducted the Blue Homeland maritime exercise after a three-year hiatus, spanning the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas with unprecedented participation.

Commencing on Jan. 7 and lasting 10 days, the exercise mobilized 20,000 military personnel, according to defense sources.

A total of 87 ships, seven submarines, seven unmanned maritime vehicles, 31 aircraft, 17 helicopters and 28 UAVs will demonstrate “the nation's formidable defense capabilities in these strategic waters,” the sources said.