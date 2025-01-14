Türkiye to complete major military complex by 2028

ANKARA
Türkiye is poised to finalize the construction of a groundbreaking military complex by 2028, aiming to unify the headquarters of the Defense Ministry and all branches of the Turkish Armed Forces, daily Milliyet has said, quoting Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters Project, situated on a sprawling 12.6 million square meters of land in the capital Ankara's Etimesgut district, will house the Defense Ministry, the General Staff, the army, navy and air force command, integrating the nation's defense infrastructure into a singular and cohesive campus.

The headquarters derives its name from the crescent and star emblematic of the Turkish flag.

The first phase, encompassing structural work, is anticipated to conclude in August 2025, Güler said, responding to parliamentary inquiries about the project's timeline.

The second phase, involving interior finishing works, will see its tender process initiated within the same year, with the entire project expected to reach completion by early 2028, the minister explained.

The relocation of the various command centers and ministry offices, currently dispersed across Ankara, is scheduled for the same year.

However, no determinations have been made concerning the repurposing of the existing facilities, which will be evaluated at a later stage.

The complex is designed to serve approximately 15,000 personnel, with its centerpiece being a crescent-shaped structure hosting shared facilities. Key features include five conference halls with varying capacities surrounded by a 23,000-square-meter circular ceremonial plaza.

At the forefront of this plaza, a star-shaped reception and exhibition building will stand as a focal architectural element.

The project leverages advanced construction technologies, incorporating robust defenses against ballistic threats, cyber vulnerabilities and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks. Local media previously highlighted that the campus, upon completion, will exceed the scale of the U.S. Pentagon.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the project on Aug. 30, 2021, coinciding with the anniversary of of the Great Offensive victory — an epochal milestone in Türkiye’s War of Independence.

With the victory of this battle, the military phase of the country's independence struggle came to a close in 1922.

