Türkiye targets single-digit inflation by 2027: VP Yılmaz

ISTANBUL

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz stressed that combating inflation remains Türkiye's top priority, aiming to bring it below 20 percent next year and achieve single-digit levels by 2027.

Speaking on CNN Türk, Yılmaz described inflation as the primary concern for citizens.

"We have made inflation our first priority. All our programs and policies focus on reducing it," he said.

He emphasized balancing this with sustaining employment, growth, and social equity amid active foreign policy and rising global uncertainties.

Yılmaz noted progress: inflation ended 2023 at 65 percent, dropped to 44 percent in 2024, and is projected to be around 30 percent by year-end, give or take.

"The key is the direction. With the right program, you reach the goal, perhaps a month late or three months early," he explained.

He highlighted declines in core goods below 20 percent and overall goods under 30 percent, with services like rent and education following suit.

Yılmaz refuted criticisms of relying solely on monetary policy, pointing to a three-pillar approach: monetary measures, fiscal discipline despite $90 billion in earthquake spending, and structural reforms prioritizing food and housing.

September's higher-than-expected figure was temporary, he said, with October unlikely to repeat it.

Food prices face challenges from frost, drought, and opportunism, but overall trends show downward movement.

Globally, economies grow below average amid trade tariffs, uncertainty, and geopolitical risks, Yılmaz explained.

Yılmaz underscored the goal of lasting welfare.

Post-pandemic, the world grew 15 percent, while Türkiye achieved 30 percent, benefiting from protected production.

"The world has changed; citizens must see this for realistic policies," he said.

"Türkiye stands out with predictable policies and political stability in a security-focused era. Sustainable development indicators regressed globally, including poverty and inequality.

Labor's share of national income rose from 24.8 percent in 2002 to a record 35.9 percent in early 2025, signaling recovery, according to Yılmaz.

Over 22 years, Türkiye averaged 5.4 percent annual growth, expanding from $238 billion to over $1.5 trillion.

Yılmaz cited the World Bank: Türkiye enters the high-income league in 2025 for the first time, moving from lower-middle to upper-middle and now beyond—a qualitative shift escaping the middle-income trap.

Per capita income relative to the EU rose from 38 percent in 2002 to over 70 percent today. In uncertain times, strong leadership and experienced teams ensure goals are met, he said, countering pessimism.

"We are aware of citizens' market struggles; we will overcome them together."

888 Billion Lira for agriculture in 2026

"Agriculture is strategic, as seen in the pandemic. The 2026 budget allocates 888 billion Turkish lira ($21.11 billion), including direct support, irrigation, and subsidized credits covering 70 percent of farmers' interest," Yılmaz said.

Yılmaz criticized some local administrations for neglecting infrastructure, citing Ankara's recent water issues, which were resolved quickly after years of oversight.

"Municipalities must prioritize investments over populism. Desalination technology advances warrant more focus amid global warming," he said.