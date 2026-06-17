Türkiye targets Paraguay win after World Cup setback

ARIZONA

Türkiye’s national football team is focused on beating Paraguay in its second Group D match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as it seeks to recover from an opening defeat to Australia.

“We still have six points to play for. The first of those matches is against Paraguay, and we want to win that game and take the three points,” goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır told reporters at Türkiye’s training camp in Arizona on June 16.

Türkiye lost 2-0 to Australia in its first group match at BC Place in Vancouver on June 14, leaving the Crescent-Stars under pressure before their next fixture.

“The first match was not a final. We still have two games ahead of us. It’s not over until we say it’s over,” Çakır said.

He said the team had reviewed its mistakes from the Australia match and was preparing for a stronger performance against Paraguay.

Defender Samet Akaydın also said the squad remained united after the defeat.

“I have great faith in this team. We are constantly meeting and discussing what happened,” Akaydin said. “Hopefully, we will make up for it against Paraguay.”

Akaydın called on supporters to continue backing the team.

“We have reached the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. We have a critical match ahead of us and we need support,” he said.

Türkiye will face Paraguay on June 19 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium before playing co-host the United States on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, began on June 11 and runs through July 19 with 48 teams.