Türkiye takes helm of NATO’s mine countermeasures unit

BALIKESIR
The command of NATO’s countermeasures group responsible for naval mine operations and training in the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Aegean has been transferred from Romania to Türkiye.

Turkish Naval Capt. Kürşat Kurnaz assumed the command from Romania’s Capt. Sebastian Barote during a ceremony held at the Mine Fleet Command in the Turkish coastal city of Erdek.

Türkiye will lead the group for the seventh time until July 5 next year.

Kurnaz expressed pride in leading such a capable force and pledged to fulfill all responsibilities with professionalism and dedication to NATO values.

He outlined the group’s mission as the first response force against potential naval mine threats in NATO waters. Established in 1999, the unit operates continuously to maintain readiness.

Rear Adm. Stefan Pauly, the chief of operations for NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, commended Türkiye's significant contributions to NATO and regional security.

Over the past six months, the mine countermeasures group has successfully prevented threats, carried out clearance operations, and demonstrated high levels of professionalism, embodying NATO’s "strength and its dedication to ensuring peace and stability," Pauly said.

The force exemplifies NATO’s maritime capabilities and its united commitment to securing and defending maritime borders.

Under Turkish command, the group will participate in five major NATO exercises, including Spain’s Dynamic Mariner and other mine warfare drills in Italy and Greece.

Türkiye will hand over the command to Italy next July.

