Türkiye, Syria step up high-level contacts on security

Türkiye, Syria step up high-level contacts on security

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria step up high-level contacts on security

Turkish Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu

Turkish Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Noureddine al-Naasan, authorities said on Oct. 10.

The two military chiefs discussed bilateral relations and regional issues during the call, according to a Turkish General Staff statement shared on social media.

The statement provided no further details about the discussions.

Their talks came after Türkiye’s foreign minister and intelligence chief held separate meetings with the Syrian top diplomat in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, regional security and counterterrorism cooperation on Oct. 8.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. No further details of the closed-door meeting were released.

Separately, Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met al-Shibani to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional stability and coordination against militant groups, according to Turkish security sources.

Their meeting also addressed the integration process following the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), continuing Israeli attacks in southern Syria and the potential impact of lifting U.S. sanctions on Damascus, the sources said.

The officials discussed how easing the sanctions could help strengthen Syria’s defense capabilities, according to the sources.

The meetings followed Fidan’s Sept. 13 visit to Damascus, where he discussed bilateral relations and efforts to promote stability in Syria. He also stressed the importance of implementing decisions related to the SDF’s integration process.

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