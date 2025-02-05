Türkiye, Syria determined to restore ‘strategic ties’

ANKARA
Türkiye and Syria have announced their firm determination to restore strategic ties and rebuild the latter during Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s historic visit to Ankara upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan and al-Sharaa held a joint press conference after three-hour talks at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital with the participation of multiple ministers from both sides.

“All our institutions and organizations have been working intensively for the past two months to restore our relations to their former strategic level,” Erdoğan said.

The Syrian opposition groups led by al-Shara’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) toppled Bashar al-Assad's rule in December 2024, ending the six-decade oppressive Baath regime and opening a new era in the Middle Eastern country. Türkiye has been a staunch supporter of the opposition groups since the civil war began in 2011 and is now pledging assistance to the new administration.

Erdoğan described his meeting with al-Sharaa “as the beginning of a period of permanent friendship and cooperation between Syria and Türkiye."

“A new page has opened not only in Syria but also in the whole region after 13 years of bloodshed and suffering. The Syrian people now possess the necessary will to determine their own future,” he said, reiterating Ankara’s determination to provide the required support in the new period.

 Ankara to support Damascus against terrorism

Erdoğan underlined once again Türkiye’s policy of preserving the territorial integrity and unity of Syria by helping the latter’s efforts to provide security across the country. 

“We discussed the steps that can be taken to establish security and economic stability in Syria. I am pleased to see that we are on the same page on almost all issues. We particularly focused on the steps to be taken against the separatist terrorist organization, which occupies the northeast of the country, and its supporters,” the president said.

Türkiye is ready to provide Syria with the necessary support in countering terrorism in all its forms, including the ISIL and PKK terror organizations, Erdoğan stressed.

“Actually, there is no way for us other than joining forces on the path to a shared goal for the welfare of our respective countries and our region. I believe that we will make a climate of peace and security prevail in our shared region free from terror by acting in solidarity,” the president added.

 Syria eyes strategic partnership with Türkiye

For his part, al-Sharaa thanked Türkiye and Erdoğan for their support to the people of Syria in their difficult days.

Highlighting the importance of deepening the partnership between the two nations, the Syrian leader said, “We affirm the transformation of our relationship with Türkiye into a deep strategic partnership in all fields.”

He said the upcoming phase will focus on “boosting trade exchanges and joint investments, particularly in infrastructure reconstruction projects, aiming to achieve economic recovery and to support a better future for both countries.”

Al-Sharaa also invited Erdogan to visit Syria “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“We appreciate His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong commitment and efforts to foster cooperation in order to ensure the success of the transitional phase, bringing security and stability to the region,” al-Sharaa said.

“Türkiye’s continued support remains evident through its ongoing efforts to ensure the success of Syria’s current leadership both politically and economically while safeguarding the independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” he stressed.

