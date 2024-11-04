Türkiye sounds alarm on Sudan crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire

ANKARA
Türkiye expressed profound concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, with a particular focus on the plight of civilians in Al Jazirah state.

In a strongly worded statement released Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry painted a grim picture of the situation unfolding in the Northeast African nation.

"We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state in violation of humanitarian law," the ministry said.

 "A ceasefire must be implemented without further delay to restore peace and stability," it demanded, underlining the critical need for swift intervention.

Türkiye's concerns extend beyond the immediate cessation of hostilities. The ministry stressed the importance of addressing the displacement crisis, urging for measures to "ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid."

In a show of diplomatic solidarity, Ankara reaffirmed its unwavering support for Sudan's "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity." This commitment, the statement emphasized, is not merely rhetorical but backed by tangible action.

The Turkish statement comes at a crucial juncture, as the international community grapples with multiple global crises. It serves as a potent reminder of the ongoing strife in Sudan, a conflict that has often been overshadowed by other geopolitical tensions.

Türkiye's call for action echoes across diplomatic channels, challenging world leaders to refocus their attention on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the heart of Africa.

