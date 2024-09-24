Türkiye slams Israel’s offensive against Lebanon, warns of regional chaos

ANKARA
Türkiye has lashed out at Israel for launching a new and large offensive against Lebanon and warned the international community over looming regional chaos.

“Israel's attacks on Lebanon mark a new phase in its efforts to drag the entire region into chaos,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement late on Sept. 23.

Israel launched a series of attacks targeting Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and Beirut on Sept. 23. As a result of indiscriminate Israeli attacks, hundreds of people, including civilians, were killed. Already suffering from dire economic and social problems, Lebanon is facing serious problems due to the new Israeli attacks.

“The countries that unconditionally support Israel are helping [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu shed blood for his political interests,” the ministry said.

“It is imperative that all institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, especially the United Nations Security Council, as well as the international community, take the necessary measures without delay,” it added.

Türkiye has long been urging the international community to stop Israel before it spreads its war with Hamas to the entire region by attacking Iran and Lebanon.

Israeli air strikes on Lebanon killed at least 492 people on Sept. 23, including 35 children, marking the deadliest day of cross-border violence since the Gaza war began.

