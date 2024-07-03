Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

ANKARA
Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized the UEFA for launching a probe against national team player Merih Demiral over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match on late July 2.

In a written statement on July 3, the ministry stressed that this investigation on Demiral was not acceptable and equally slammed the German interior minister’s reaction against the Turkish player.

The ministry reminded a report by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which underlined that not everyone making the gesture of the grey wolves can be tagged as an ultra-rightist.

It also stressed that this sign is not banned in Germany. “[Therefore] reactions displayed by the German authorities against Mr. Demiral are themselves containing xenophobia,” it underlined, describing this gesture as cultural and historical.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticizes the Turkish player's goal celebration.

"The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums," Faeser said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Using the European football championships as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable," she added.

Speaking after the game in Leipzig, Demiral said there was no "hidden message" in his celebration.

"The way I celebrated had something to do with my Turkish identity," said Demiral, who was man of the match after scoring both Türkiye’s goals against Austria at Euro 2024 on July 2.

"We are all Turks, I am very proud to be Turkish and that is the meaning of this gesture."

In the meantime, the ministry summoned German Ambassador to Turkiye Jurgen Schulz to express Ankara’s disturbance.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

    AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

  2. Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

    Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

  3. German industrial orders decline again in May

    German industrial orders decline again in May

  4. Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

    Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

  5. Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

    Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports
Recommended
AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament
Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert

Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert
Police seize cannabis plants at heritage site in Diyarbakır

Police seize cannabis plants at heritage site in Diyarbakır
Race colt sold for 2 mln liras at first auction of year

Race colt sold for 2 mln liras at first auction of year
Historical church ruins surface at Harran archaeological site

Historical church ruins surface at Harran archaeological site
Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin
37 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq

37 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq
WORLD Lebanons Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commanders killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched more than 200 rockets and explosive drones Thursday at Israeli military positions as tensions have soared amid the almost nine-months-old Gaza war.

ECONOMY German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May

German factory orders fell for a fifth consecutive month in May, official data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that the recovery in Europe's biggest economy was struggling to gain momentum.

SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿