Türkiye showcases cuisine, culture alongside NATO diplomacy

ANKARA

As Türkiye hosts the July 7–8 NATO summit in Ankara, the nation is leveraging the gathering not only for high-level diplomacy but also to showcase its cultural heritage gastronomy and traditions to world leaders, their spouses and the thousands of international journalists covering the event.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed heads of state and government attending the summit at the Presidential Complex, where guests were served a menu highlighting ingredients and recipes from across Türkiye. The meal featured regional specialties including stone-baked pide with Trabzon butter and Hizan honey, Kayseri mantı, sea bass prepared with produce from Urla and Tokat, slow-cooked beef ribs accompanied by firik pilaf and the traditional dessert Sütlü Nuriye with Maraş ice cream and pistachio foam.

Turkish cuisine also took center stage at the summit’s international media center, established at the Presidential Nation’s Library, where around 2,500 journalists are expected to cover the meeting. The center offers an extensive selection of regional dishes ranging from soups, olive oil-based appetizers and cheeses to kebabs, dolma, mantı, pide and desserts, such as baklava, aşure, sütlaç and Turkish delight.

Speaking at a dinner hosted for international journalists ahead of the summit, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran described gastronomy as an important element of public diplomacy, saying that “sometimes, a shared meal on a table can say what pages of documents cannot.”

Presenting the initiative under the theme “Türkiye’s Gastrodiplomacy Model: The Heritage Table,” Duran said Turkish cuisine reflects values of hospitality, equality and sustainability while promoting local production and the country’s rich culinary traditions. He also highlighted first lady Emine Erdoğan’s efforts, including Turkish Cuisine Week, to raise the global profile of Turkish food.

The cultural showcase extends beyond dining. A special program prepared for the spouses of NATO leaders includes a lunch introducing different flavors of Turkish cuisine in a hall decorated with İznik tiles and traditional embroidered tablecloths, combining gastronomy with Turkish craftsmanship.

Across Ankara, exhibitions titled “Türkiye’s Values” and “A Portrait of the Türkiye Brand in Numbers” are displaying the country’s cultural heritage, technological achievements, humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic contributions at venues including Esenboğa Airport, the Presidential Communications Directorate Exhibition Hall and Armada Shopping Center.

Türkiye also incorporated historical symbolism into official welcoming ceremonies. During U.S. President Donald Trump’s reception at the Presidential Complex, the Mehter military band, a 21-gun salute and a flyover by the Turkish Stars aerobatic team formed part of the state ceremony. The ceremonial guard also included soldiers representing the 16 historic Turkic states, a symbol of the continuity of Turkish statehood that is also reflected in the Presidential Seal.

Some visiting leaders also explored Türkiye beyond the summit. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar visited Istanbul ahead of the meeting, touring landmarks including the Sultanahmet Mosque and Yedikule Fortress, sharing images of his visit on social media before traveling to Ankara.