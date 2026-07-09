Ministry targets price hikes after deposit fee update

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has launched inspections targeting unjustified price increases on bottled beverages after an update to the country’s waste return fee, warning that businesses imposing excessive markups will face administrative sanctions.

In a statement, the ministry said it had identified cases in which some producers and retailers raised prices beyond the actual increase in costs following the revision of the deposit fee. Türkiye began paying consumers 1 Turkish Lira for each eligible beverage container returned under its new Deposit Management System (DYS) from July 1, an increase from 25 kuruş. Authorities stressed that any price hikes exceeding the additional cost imposed by the updated deposit system would be treated as unfair pricing practices.

The inspections cover producers, suppliers and retail outlets selling beverages packaged in plastic, glass and metal containers, with bottled water among the primary products under scrutiny. National and local supermarket chains, as well as industry representatives, have also been formally warned against passing on disproportionate price increases to consumers.

The ministry said businesses found to be exploiting the fee adjustment to generate excessive profits at consumers’ expense would be subject to administrative penalties. It emphasized that the inspections are intended to prevent opportunistic pricing while ensuring that consumers pay only for legitimate cost increases linked to the revised deposit contribution.