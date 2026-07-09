Trailblazing Turkish driver secures double success at rally championship in Rome

Trailblazing Turkish driver secures double success at rally championship in Rome

ROME
Trailblazing Turkish driver secures double success at rally championship in Rome

Türkiye’s first female rally driver with a disability, Kübra Denizci Keskin, secured a double success at Italy’s Rally di Roma Capitale, claiming victory in the Rally5 category while also finishing third in the Italian Women Drivers Cup during the FIA European Rally Championship event.

Held in Rome from July 3 to 5, Rally di Roma Capitale is regarded as one of Europe’s most demanding asphalt rallies. The championship brought together 130 crews competing across 11 special stages covering a total of 197 kilometers, testing both speed and endurance on technically challenging roads.

Keskin partnered with co-driver Kerem Deveci behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally5 specially equipped with a hand-operated throttle and braking system. Delivering a consistent and determined performance throughout the event, the duo topped the Rally5 standings, while Keskin also secured third place in the Italian Women Drivers Cup, marking a significant achievement on the international stage.

Keskin made history as Türkiye’s first female rally driver with a disability and has since become a prominent figure in Turkish motorsport, advocating greater accessibility and representation in the sport through her competitive achievements.

Following her success in Italy, Keskin has shifted her focus to the next round of the FIA European Rally Championship, the Barum Czech Rally Zlín. Having won her category at the Czech event last year, she is aiming to repeat that performance and add another international title to her growing list of accomplishments while continuing to represent Türkiye on the European rally circuit.

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