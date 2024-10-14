Türkiye says Israel's UNIFIL attacks show occupation intent

ANKARA
Vehicles from he United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon on Oct. 12, 2024.

Türkiye issued a strong statement on Sunday, accusing Israel of harboring intentions to expand its occupation into Lebanon, citing repeated attacks on the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as evidence.

"Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL demonstrate that the Netanyahu government is pursuing an occupation policy toward Lebanon and is prepared to use weapons under any circumstances," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Emphasizing the critical role of UNIFIL in maintaining regional security, the ministry underscored the responsibility of U.N. Security Council members.

"Each member of the U.N. Security Council is obligated to prevent Israeli attacks against the UN forces they have personally mandated," the statement asserted.

Ministry urged a unified global response to Israel's actions and called upon all nations to adopt a common stance against both Israel and the countries providing arms to the Israeli state.

In Middle East,  international concern over Israel's military actions in the region and their potential consequences for neighboring countries is growing.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

'War crime'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced attacks that have injured several peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, his spokesman said.

"UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted," Stephane Dujarric said, referring to the blue-helmeted international force. "Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law...(and) may constitute a war crime."

"In a deeply worrying incident that occurred today, the entrance door of a U.N. position was deliberately breached by IDF armored vehicles," he added in a statement.

Dujarric urged "all parties, including the IDF, to refrain from any and all actions that put our peacekeepers at risk," referring to Israel's army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Guterres on Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields."

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.

