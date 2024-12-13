Türkiye dominates 65 pct of global UAV market: Baykar chairman

Türkiye dominates 65 pct of global UAV market: Baykar chairman

ANKARA
Türkiye dominates 65 pct of global UAV market: Baykar chairman

Türkiye controls 65 percent of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, according to Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman and chief technology officer of Turkish drone maker Baykar.

Speaking at the “Take Off Istanbul” event, he said Baykar's Bayraktar TB2, the world's most famous combat UAV, took off in 2014, and the Bayraktar AKINCI made its first flight in 2019.

The AKINCI has already been exported to 10 countries, while the Bayraktar TB2 bears the title of the most-exported UCAV in the world, Bayraktar said.

He said Baykar alone has almost 60 percent of this market and is currently the world's largest UAV company in large platforms.

“In 2004, Baykar developed Türkiye's first robotic guidance system and the first mini-UAV when UAVs were not yet known in the world," he said.

Noting that the Kızılelma, Türkiye's first unmanned combat aircraft, made its first flight one year before the date they had promised in 2022, Bayraktar said that in 2023, the Bayraktar TB3 made its first flight.

"The Bayraktar TB3 became the first combat UAV platform in the world that can take off and land from short-runway ships. The first trials were conducted last month. The Bayraktar TB3 has also started mass production,” he said.

Baykar has been the world's largest drone company for the last three years, he said, adding it is now three times bigger than its closest American rival.

"Baykar has prepared for the races of tomorrow, not yesterday's or today's," he stressed.

Take Off Istanbul has gathered international investors, global technology leaders and successful startups from around the world in Istanbul since 2018.

The 7th Take Off Summit hosted investors from 25 countries and technology startups from 23 countries in Istanbul on Dec. 11-12.

Startups and corporate companies held one-to-one cooperation meetings for two days at the fair.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025
Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments

Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments
İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month

İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month
Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran

Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran
Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production

Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production
Musk wants to turn SpaceXs Starbase site into a Texas city

Musk wants to turn SpaceX's Starbase site into a Texas city
Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years

Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿