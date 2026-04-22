Türkiye says Greek maritime maps violate international law

ANKARA

Türkiye said on April 21 that Greece had established “no fishing zones” in parts of the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean where it has no jurisdiction, and described maps published by Athens as contrary to international law, in a written release by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said maps published on the official website of Greece’s Fisheries Control Directorate drew “non-existent and fictitious maritime boundaries” between the two countries in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and violated Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas.

It said such maps had no validity.

Ankara also said fishing restrictions imposed by Greece beyond its 6-nautical-mile territorial waters, including in areas where it has no jurisdiction and in international waters, were “null and void” for Türkiye.

It added that it would not accept unilateral measures that could restrict what it described as the legitimate activities of Turkish fishermen based on international law and historical rights.

The ministry reiterated that disputes with Greece should be addressed on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborly relations, within the framework of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed on Dec. 7, 2023.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says the declaration remains the basis for dialogue between the two neighbors.