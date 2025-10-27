Türkiye, Montenegro in contact after visa decision for Turkish citizens

ANKARA
Türkiye and Montenegro on Oct. 27 held talks after the latter decided to temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Turkish citizens, following a series of violent incidents allegedly involving Turks.

“The government will adopt an emergency decision tomorrow to temporarily lift visa-free travel for citizens of Türkiye,” Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on X.

“In order to preserve economic activity and bilateral relations, we will soon begin intensive consultations with our Turkish partners to find the best model that safeguards mutual interests, in the spirit of cooperation and alliance,” the premier added.

The move came after a group of Turkish nationals reportedly stabbed and assaulted a 25-year-old local man over the weekend in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

The incident prompted residents of the neighborhood to take to the streets, chanting anti-Turkish slogans during protests.

Police said several violent altercations involving Turkish citizens took place in Podgorica over the past 24 hours, resulting in the detention of about 45 Turkish nationals.

Following the decision, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone on Oct. 27 with Spajic and his Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.

During the call, Fidan conveyed Ankara’s expectation that necessary measures be taken to ensure the safety and rights of Turkish nationals, to which the Montenegrin side offered assurances.

In a written statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry also said Ankara remains in “close and continuous contact and coordination” with Montenegrin authorities following the recent developments and that measures have been taken to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens.

The decision will affect not only tourists but also Turks seeking Montenegrin citizenship through investment, according to the media.

Under the previous arrangement, Turkish citizens were allowed to travel to the Balkan country visa-free for up to 90 days. According to Montenegrin police data, there are currently around 13,300 Turkish nationals residing in the country.

