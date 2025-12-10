Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

ANKARA
Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has criticized those who describe the indictment against the Istanbul Municipality and Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as “baseless,” once again rejecting claims that the investigation is politically motivated.

“As the justice minister, you cannot tell me, ‘Intervene in the investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, stop it.’ We have no such authority. No office or authority can issue instructions or orders to the judiciary,” Tunç said late on Dec. 9, during his ministry’s budget discussions in parliament.

“Do not downplay the matter; do not say ‘the indictment is empty,’” he added.

İmamoğlu was arrested in March over corruption allegations at the municipality, with prosecutors finalizing the indictment last month.

The charges brought against him carry a potential sentence of up to 2,430 years in prison, with 142 counts of alleged wrongdoing filed against the mayor.

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has criticized the indictment as lacking substantive evidence, arguing that it is the product of a politically motivated operation.

“There is a 4,000-page indictment before us. It is necessary to examine it thoroughly. It is not possible for us to declare in advance who is guilty or innocent — it is the courts that will decide this,” Tunç said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Erdoğan demands business world’s support in terror-free Türkiye bid

Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire

Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire
Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record

Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record
Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children

Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children
Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers

Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers
Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap

Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿