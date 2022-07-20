Türkiye, Russia, Iran to 'continue cooperation to eliminate terrorists’ in Syria

TEHRAN
Russia, Türkiye and Iran on July 19 vowed to continue their cooperation to "eliminate terrorists" in Syria, in a trilateral statement after their presidents met in Tehran.

The three countries "reaffirmed the determination to continue their ongoing cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate terrorist individuals, groups, undertakings and entities," the statement read.

They "expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria".

They also "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, and expressed their determination to stand against separatist agendas" in Syria.

The trilateral statement was released after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged his Russian and Iranian counterparts to back his efforts to fight "terrorism" in Syria.

It comes after he has lately repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive against YPG terror organization in Syria’s northeast.

Türkiye has launched waves of operations on Syria since 2016..

"It should be understood clearly that there is no room in our region’s future for separatist terror organisations," Erdoğan said at the summit.

"We will continue our fight against terrorist organisations in the time to come," he added.

 

