Türkiye rolls out ‘DNA-like’ digital IDs for 600,000 artifacts

ANKARA

Türkiye has assigned unique, invisible “digital identities” to more than 600,000 artifacts held in state collections in a major step in protecting its cultural heritage, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced.

The system relies on a specialized chemical marking method that is non-invasive and cannot be copied or reproduced, even under laboratory conditions, daily Hürriyet reported on March 25.

Each artifact is tagged with AI-generated, DNA-like markers that are invisible to the naked eye but allow for precise identification and tracking.

Officials say nearly all objects displayed in museums or stored in depots have now been tagged, marking a significant milestone in the fight against forgery and illicit trafficking.

At the core of the system is the AI-supported TraceArt platform, which enables authorities to monitor artifacts of Turkish origin globally.

The platform scans auction houses, online marketplaces and social media to flag suspicious items for expert review.

Thanks to its high verification capability, the technology enhances traceability and enables faster intervention in potential smuggling or fraud cases.

Authorities say the system has already ushered in a “new era” in combating counterfeit artifacts.

In one notable case, TraceArt played a role in identifying two 16th-century İznik tiles that were later repatriated from the United Kingdom.

The effort is supported by the museum inventory system MUES, a centralized database that digitally records detailed information on cultural assets across Türkiye’s museums.

Through MUES, inventory management has become more transparent, efficient and traceable.

The system also includes modules that digitize the acquisition and valuation processes of artifacts, as well as integrate private museums and collectors into the national registry.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized that the integration of digital identification and centralized inventory systems significantly strengthens the protection of Türkiye’s cultural heritage.

“With these applications, we have elevated the security of artifacts in our museums to the highest level while making substantial progress in combating counterfeiting,” Ersoy said.

Türkiye has stepped up efforts to combat illicit antiquities trading and in 2025 alone secured the repatriation of 180 cultural artefacts.

In January, the country recovered an Anatolian-style marble head from Denver Art Museum in Colorado.

Authorities are now seeking the repatriation of other antiquities taken during the Ottoman era: An ancient marble torso called the "Old Fisherman" from Berlin, and dozens of İznik tiles held at France's Louvre museum.