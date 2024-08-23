Türkiye reports 6 West Nile virus cases

ANKARA
Six cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Türkiye this year, the Health Ministry has announced, issuing a warning.

"Since 2010, West Nile virus infections have been observed in our country, and in 2024, it has been detected in six individuals. The monitoring and treatment of our patients are ongoing," the ministry said in a written statement on Aug. 22.

The statement noted that 80 percent of those infected with the virus exhibit no symptoms, while approximately 20 percent experience fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and skin rashes.

“The fundamental approach to preventing the illness is to avoid mosquito bites, and thus, it was advised that citizens traveling to areas where the disease has been detected should adhere to the travel guidelines,” the ministry said.

West Nile virus infection is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The disease is typically seasonal, occurring throughout the summer and early autumn.

The number of infected individuals is estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000.

The Turkish Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases stated that the nation's health agenda should currently prioritize this virus over mpox. Yavuz noted that cases have been reported in Istanbul and the northwestern city of Bursa.

 

