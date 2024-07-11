Türkiye reports 166 femicide cases in 6 months

ANKARA

A total of 166 women in Türkiye have fallen victim to femicide in the first half of 2024, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has informed a parliamentary committee.

"Regrettably, in 2023, 308 women lost their lives due to violence. In the first six months of 2024, unfortunately, 166 women have already succumbed to similar fates," Yerlikaya declared during his address at the parliamentary committee on gender equality on July 10.

"We have never accepted and never will accept violence in any form, especially against women. We find even a single instance to be too many and wholly unacceptable. We stand firmly with you in supporting every effort and initiative aimed at resolving this grave issue."

Yerlikaya further elucidated that a large number of innovative measures have been implemented in combating domestic and gender-based violence. Among these, the electronic bracelet project has proven efficacious in preempting high-risk cases of violence.

Yerlikaya noted that last year, the capacity for electronic bracelets was augmented by 50 percent, raising it to 1,500.

As of July 1, 689 cases are being actively monitored by the electronic surveillance center, he said, adding that the number of units within the police and gendarmerie dedicated to combating violence against women has been increased to 1,287.

He also mentioned that the KADES application, which mobilizes law enforcement and directs them to the scene during incidents of violence, has received 1.2 million reports to date.

The ministry's paramount priorities include eradicating the root causes of violence and proliferating awareness programs, he said. “Within the ministry's affiliated units, male employees are receiving gender equality training. Furthermore, through the remote education system, male personnel are provided with training on preventing domestic and gender-based violence, as well as family communication education.”