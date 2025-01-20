Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years

ALEPPO

Türkiye’s general consulate in Aleppo has resumed its operations after 12 years, as a new era has begun in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime.

The general consulate started its functions on Jan. 21 after a brief ceremony with the participation of Türkiye’s temporary chargé d’affairs to Damascus, Burhan Köroğlu, consul general to Aleppo, Hakan Cengiz and other diplomats.

Türkiye had already opened its embassy in Damascus last month only days after the collapse of the Assad regime. Both diplomatic missions were closed in 2012 due to the deteriorated security conditions in the country.

“We will contribute to the development of both our country and Syria by establishing a genuine relationship with the real owners of Syria following the end of the regime,” Köroğlu told Turkish state-run television TRT.

Türkiye will do its best for safe return of the Syrians to their home country, Köroğlu stressed. Türkiye is hosting around 3 million Syrians who fled the civil war.

“Ties between Türkiye and Syria will further improve in the coming period. Our 1000-year-old brotherhood will be further strengthened. We, as Türkiye, will support Syria’s opening to the world and its people’s prosperity and peace,” Köroğlu stated.

Opposition groups unseated President Bashar al-Assad in early December, ending the six-decade old Baath regime in Syria. More than one million Syrians were killed at the hands of Syrian army under Assad rule and around 10 million Syrians fled their home during the civil war.