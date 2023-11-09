Türkiye rejects EU’s ‘unjust, biased’ report on its bid

ANKARA

Türkiye has rejected the European Commission’s latest report on its progress toward joining the EU, calling it “unjust and biased” and accusing the bloc of applying a “double-standard” to its candidacy.

The report, published on Nov. 8, criticized Türkiye for "backsliding on democracy, human rights and the rule of law," and urged Ankara to resume dialogue with the EU on various issues, including the Cyprus dispute and the eastern Mediterranean tensions.

“It is worrisome for the future of our continent, which faces many threats, that the EU yet again maintains its unjust and biased approach to our country, despite this being the 25th Report of the Commission on Türkiye,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it “categorically rejects” the report’s claims on the political criteria and the judiciary and fundamental rights chapters, which have been blocked by some EU members since 2009.

It also dismissed the allegations that Türkiye failed to meet its obligations under the customs union, saying that the EU’s politicization of the negotiations to update the trade agreement was the main obstacle.

The ministry also defended Türkiye's stance on the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying that the EU was “on the wrong side of history” by ignoring the “massacre” of Palestinians. It said that the EU’s policies should be based on universal values, international law and humanitarian principles, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East.

The ministry also slammed the report’s sections on the eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean and Cyprus, saying that they reflected the “unlawful, unrealistic and maximalist” views of Greece and Greek Cypriots and ignored the rights and interests of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus.

It said that the EU had no right to interfere in the Cyprus issue, which should be resolved by the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers and the United Nations.

The ministry said that Türkiye was committed to advancing its EU accession process and enhancing its cooperation with the bloc in various fields but that this required a “fair and inclusive” enlargement policy from the EU.

“The EU acknowledges that the need for strengthening Türkiye-EU relations in every area is now more critical than ever before,” the ministry said. “We expect the EU to act in line with this reality and to adopt a constructive and visionary approach toward our country.”