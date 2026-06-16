Türkiye reiterates two-state position on Cyprus to UN envoy

Türkiye reiterates two-state position on Cyprus to UN envoy

ANKARA
Türkiye reiterates two-state position on Cyprus to UN envoy

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told the United Nations secretary-general’s personal envoy on Cyprus that Türkiye sees the coexistence of two states on the island as the most realistic basis for a settlement, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan met Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy on Cyprus, in Ankara on June 15.

The meeting focused on recent developments regarding the Cyprus issue and Holguin Cuellar’s contacts last week with the island’s two leaders, the ministry said.

Fidan said Ankara supported Guterres’ efforts on Cyprus.

He also said Türkiye, as a guarantor country and motherland, believed the most realistic solution to the issue was the coexistence of two states on the island.

Approaches that do not recognize the Turkish Cypriot people’s sovereign equality and equal international status would not produce results, Fidan said.

Cyprus has been divided for decades despite repeated U.N.-led efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.

The most recent major round of talks, held in Switzerland in 2017 under the auspices of the guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom, ended without an agreement.

two state solution,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

    Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Washington in mid-July

    Iraqi PM to visit Washington in mid-July

  3. Stolen felines reunited with owners after Vietnam cat-meat bust

    Stolen felines reunited with owners after Vietnam cat-meat bust

  4. 1 bln children exposed to three or more climate risks: UNICEF

    1 bln children exposed to three or more climate risks: UNICEF

  5. Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage

    Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage
Recommended
Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage

Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage
Erdoğan tells UN chief US-Iran deal must be protected

Erdoğan tells UN chief US-Iran deal must be protected
Ankara airport opens as Türkiye prepares for NATO summit

Ankara airport opens as Türkiye prepares for NATO summit
Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal

Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal
Fidan due in Russia with Ukraine diplomacy high on agenda

Fidan due in Russia with Ukraine diplomacy high on agenda
Türkiye welcomes US-Iran peace agreement

Türkiye welcomes US-Iran peace agreement
WORLD Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 16 that that he “never cared about regime change” in Iran as an objective of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Tehran, while also arguing that the scale of losses among senior Iranian officials effectively amounted to regime change in practice.
ECONOMY Hydropower takes largest share in Türkiye’s electricity generation

Hydropower takes largest share in Türkiye’s electricity generation

Türkiye’s licensed electricity generation increased by 1.19 percent year-on-year in April to exceed 25 million megawatt-hours, with hydropower plants accounting for the largest share of production, a report by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has shown.
SPORTS Iran snatch draw in World Cup opener, Spain stunned by Cape Verde

Iran snatch draw in World Cup opener, Spain stunned by Cape Verde

Iran came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their long-awaited opening game at the World Cup on June 15 as European heavyweights Spain were frustrated in a shock stalemate by tiny tournament debutants Cape Verde.
﻿