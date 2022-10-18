Türkiye now among developed countries: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye is no longer an underdeveloped or developing country but a developed nation thanks to its achievements in the past 20 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing more actions and policies to turn the country into a center of attraction for the bright brains.

“This is Türkiye. It is neither an underdeveloped nor a developing country. Türkiye is placed among the developed countries,” Erdoğan said at the “e-human” program organized by the Human Resources Office of the Presidency on Oct. 18.

Erdoğan, also the chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) that has been running the country since late 2002, said Türkiye came to this point thanks to his government’s performance in almost all fields that surpassed the achievements Türkiye had observed since it was founded in 1923.

Türkiye has established peace and comfort due to a successful struggle against terrorism, and the people in Southeastern Anatolia now feel more secure, Erdoğan said, stating, “Of course that did not happen overnight. It is the result of strong will and determination.”

One of the reasons why they have formed a Human Resources Office under the new executive-presidential system was to best benefit from Türkiye’s human capital by modernizing the infrastructure, the president stressed.

“Our objective is to establish a modern and inclusive system for benefiting from human resources both in the public and private sectors. All the systems that have been built by the Human Resources Office are national. We are aiming to reach a talent management model for boosting the self-confidence and competence of our young people,” he stated.

As the number of universities has tripled and universities established in all 81 provinces of Türkiye, Erdoğan said, “Now is time for increasing the quality of education and working for the employment of university graduates. We have now become a center of attraction, and talented students from other countries are choosing Türkiye.”