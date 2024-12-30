Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

ISTANBUL

Turkish security forces have apprehended two terror suspects over their alleged links to the deadly bombing on Istanbul’s bustling İstiklal Street, orchestrated by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization two years ago.

The attack killed six people and left 99 others wounded on Nov. 13, 2022, in the Beyoğlu district.

The newly detained suspects are accused of facilitating the illicit entry of Syrian national Ahlam Albashir, the perpetrator of the bombing, into Türkiye to carry out the assault, security sources said on Dec. 30.

Following her crossing, the suspects assisted her in traveling to Istanbul, where they supplied essential provisions and arranged accommodation prior to her attack.

Albashir was apprehended at a residence in the Küçükçekmece district approximately one day after the bombing.

In addition to their alleged involvement in the bombing, the suspects were reportedly engaged in various smuggling operations, according to the sources.

On Dec. 23, they abducted an individual in Beyoğlu, threatening the victim with a firearm under the guise of PKK/KCK’s so-called youth organization. Those linked to the Beyoğlu bombing were apprehended during a targeted operation on Dec. 27. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Further counterterrorism operations conducted in the southern provinces of Adana and Mersin and the southeastern city of Diyarbakır resulted in the detention of nine additional suspects.

Searches of their residences uncovered proscribed publications, an airsoft pistol and digital evidence reportedly tied to the suspects.

In April, nearly 18 months after the attack, Albashir was sentenced to seven consecutive aggravated life terms by the court.