Türkiye expands rumble strip network to boost road safety

In a continued effort to reduce traffic accidents caused by vehicles veering off the road, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced the implementation of 725 kilometers of new rumble strips in 2025.

The strips, which have covered 6,126 kilometers of divided highways since 2016, alert distracted or drowsy drivers through vibration and sound.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that the measure is particularly effective in preventing accidents on shoulders and road edges.

“As a vehicle passes over the rumple strip, the resulting vibration and noise warn the driver, giving them a chance to steer back into the correct lane.”

He noted that the strips are especially useful during nighttime driving and poor visibility conditions.

Uraloğlu also highlighted advancements in the country’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), which aim to maximize road safety while minimizing time and financial losses.

Through meteorological sensors, variable message signs and cameras, real-time data is collected and relayed to drivers.

“We’re informing all drivers of road conditions in real-time through signal systems, radio broadcasts and mobile information apps,” he said.

In 2023, 810 intersections were upgraded to operate with traffic-responsive signal systems. For 2025, another 120 intersections are slated for similar upgrades.

The ministry also plans to convert 70 more intersections to traffic-responsive management and install 1,200 remotely controlled synchronized flashers (IUGC).

Furthermore, 17 new variable message signs and 10 meteorological stations will be deployed across various regions, enhancing the country’s ITS infrastructure and contributing to safer and smarter roads.

By expanding the rumble strip network and enhancing smart traffic systems, authorities aim to tackle preventable accidents and create safer driving conditions.

